Mikel Arteta signs new long-term contract with Arsenal

London, Sep 12 Mikel Arteta has signed a new long-term contract as manager with Arsenal Football Club. Since taking over in December 2019, Arteta has played a pivotal role in restoring Arsenal’s status as a powerhouse in both English and European football.

Arteta's tenure has been marked by significant achievements. In 2023, Gunners clinch their second FA Community Shield under his guidance and push the Premier League title race to the final day, securing a second successive runners-up finish.

Along the way, the team set several club records, including the most Premier League wins (28), most goals scored in the league (91), and the highest overall win rate (67.3%) for a single season. Arteta’s tactical nous and leadership earned him seven Premier League Manager of the Month nominations, with a win in February 2024 marking his seventh such award in his career.

Arsenal’s return to Champions League football after a seven-year absence has been one of the crowning achievements of Arteta's reign. The team, featuring the third-youngest squad in the Premier League, qualified for Europe's elite competition for the second consecutive season, reinforcing Arteta's belief in the club's bright future.

Josh Kroenke, Arsenal's Co-Chair, expressed his delight at securing Arteta’s future, stating, "Mikel is a dynamic and passionate manager, relentless in his pursuit of excellence. He understands the values of Arsenal deeply and has elevated the team since joining us. With a strong team spirit and shared belief, we look forward with excitement and confidence as we continue our aim—to win together."

Arteta himself expressed his pride and excitement about the future, emphasising the emotional bond between the club, the players, and the fans. “I feel extremely proud, very excited and am looking forward to what is coming next. I’m proud to be where I am and have the relationships that I have with everyone at the club.

“I feel extremely lucky to work every single day with good people and the ambition we have here. I feel very inspired, I feel challenged, I feel supported and I want to do much more than what we’ve already done together.

“Together with the players and everyone at the club, we are looking forward to the coming years, with our supporters, who have emotionally transformed the club and the team. Our supporters have transformed individuals and we are different now. You can tell that we are different and for me, that is down to them. We look forward to continuing the journey together.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor