Mikey Moore signs first professional contract with Tottenham Hotspur

London, Aug 12 English club Tottenham Hotspur have signed teenage midfielder Mikey Moore in his first professional deal on Monday. Having joined Tottenham as a seven-year-old, the attacking midfielder, who turned 17 on Sunday, progressed through club ranks and featured regularly for our Under-18s in 2022/23 while still a schoolboy, helping them secure the Under-17 and Under-18 Premier League Cup double.

In addition, in April 2023, aged 15, he became the youngest player to appear for the club's Under-21s in the Premier League 2.

Last term, he enjoyed another impressive campaign with the Under-18s before making his first team debut against Manchester City in May, coming off the bench to become the club’s youngest-ever player to feature in a Premier League fixture at the age of 16 years, nine months and three days.

To date, he has made two competitive first-team appearances in Tottenham colours and netted his first senior goal in the pre-season friendly against Hearts last month.

On the international stage, Mikey has represented England at Under-15, Under-16 and Under-17 levels to date.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou said last week, "It's fair to say it's incredible that he's turning 17. We brought him into the first-team environment at the back end of last year. Every time he's played for the under-18s or under-21s, he's had an impact.

"For a very young guy, he adjusted really quickly (to the first team). He's come back pre-season and done really well in the games and training. It's great for this football club that he's come through our academy and is already showing great promise. But he's a young man. Our role is to have the best possible environment for him to be the best footballer he can be."

