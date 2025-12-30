‘Mini Khel Mahakumbh’ to be held in Surat from January 9 to 12

Gandhinagar, Dec 30 At a time when children are increasingly glued to mobile phones and digital gadgets, Gandhinagar-based Children’s Research University has taken a commendable initiative to bring Gujarat’s young talent back to the playground and nurture their abilities through a scientific approach. The university will organise the State-level ‘Under-11 Athletics Meet Season 4.0’ in Surat from January 9 to 12, 2026.

The event has generated enthusiastic participation, with more than 4,500 child athletes registering from across the state. Envisioned as a ‘Mini Khel Mahakumbh’, the meet is not merely a competition but a concerted effort to identify and provide a platform for Gujarat’s hidden sporting talent at an early age. A total of 11 athletic events will be held during the meet. As many as 1,056 winners will be awarded prize money amounting to Rs 22 lakh.

In addition, winning athletes will get a direct opportunity for admission to the District Level Sports School (DLSS) run by the Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG), a move expected to be a game-changer for their sporting careers.

The competition will be hosted at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Surat, and will feature separate categories for boys and girls in Under-9 and Under-11 age groups. Events include 60m, 100m, 200m and 400m races, hurdles, tennis ball throw, medicine ball throw, standing broad jump, long jump, high jump and javelin throw.

Organisers highlighted that sports are not limited to physical exercise alone, but play a crucial role in a child’s mental development and character building.

Developing sports skills through a scientific framework, they said, will help children become physically fit, mentally resilient and better prepared for the future. Gujarat has steadily built a strong and modern sports infrastructure over the past decade, positioning itself as one of India’s leading states for sports development.

The state hosts world-class facilities such as the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket stadium, along with international-standard arenas for football, athletics, swimming and indoor sports.

Through initiatives like the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, district-level sports complexes, and a wide network of District Level Sports Schools (DLSS), Gujarat has ensured access to quality training facilities at the grassroots.

Continuous investment in stadiums, synthetic tracks, hostels, sports science support and talent identification programmes under the Sports Authority of Gujarat has helped nurture young athletes, while successfully hosting national and international events, reflecting the state’s growing focus on sports excellence and athlete-centric development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor