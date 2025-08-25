Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports invites nominations for National Youth Award 2024

New Delhi [India], August 25 : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on Monday invited nominations for the National Youth Award (NYA) 2024, aimed at recognising young individuals and voluntary organisations for their contribution to national development and social service.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry, the award seeks to motivate young persons aged between 15 and 29 years to excel in fields contributing to national development or social service; to encourage young people to develop a sense of responsibility to the community and thus to improve their own personal potential as good citizens; and to give recognition to the outstanding work done by voluntary organizations working with the youth for national development and/or social service.

The National Youth Awards are usually conferred during the National Youth Festival and are presented under two categories:

1. Individual Category

2. Organisation Category

The number of awards given each year would ordinarily not exceed 20 for the individual category and five for the organisation category. It may, however, vary at the discretion of the sanctioning authority in deserving cases.

Award to individuals will comprise a medal, a certificate and award money of Rs 1,00,000/-. Award to voluntary youth organisations will comprise a medal, a certificate and award money of Rs 3,00,000/-, the MYAS press release added.

Nominations for NYA 2024 have been invited online through the portal https://awards.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application is being extended to 30th September, 2025. The detailed guidelines and eligibility criteria are available on the portal.

Individuals and organisations who have shown identifiable excellent work for youth in different fields of development activities and social service such as health, research and innovation, culture, promotion of human rights, art and literature, tourism, traditional medicine, active citizenship, community service, sports and academic excellence, and smart learning are encouraged to submit their nominations by September 30.

