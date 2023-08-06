Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports to fund 20-member Indian Judo team for World Cadet Championship

New Delhi [India], August 6 : Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) is set to fund the participation of the Indian Cadet Judo Team in the upcoming Judo World Cadet Championship to be held in Zagreb, Croatia from August 21-27, 2023.

The funding will cover the 20-member team's Boarding/Lodging costs, airfare, visa costs and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) among other expenditures.

The team comprises 16 athletes and four coaches. One of the players in the team, Linthoi Chanamban, won a Gold Medal in the 2022 edition in 57kg.

*Men's Team

-Prince - 50kg

-Anurag Sagar - 55kg

-Sparsh Singh - 60kg

-M. Wanghoi - 66kg

-Hitesh Kumar Gulia - 73kg

-Sajan - 81kg

-Prakhar Kumar Singh - 90kg

-Yash Vijayran - +90kg

Women's Team

-Maya - 40kg

-Yuvika Tokas - 44kg

-Shivani Gocher - 48kg

-L. Nungshithoi - 52kg

-Nikita - 57kg

-Linthoi Chanambam - 63kg

-Dipapati NG - -70kg

-Kanwarpreet Kaur +70kg

Coaches

-Jiwan Sharma

-Ranbir Solanki

-Diviya

-Ritu.

