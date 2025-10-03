Mirabai Chanu claims silver medal in 48kg division at World Weightlifting Championships 2025

Førde [Norway], October 3 : Olympic medallist and India's star lifter Mirabai Chanu claimed the silver medal overall with a 199kg total, in the ongoing World Weightlifting Championships in Førde, Norway, on Friday in the 48kg division.

Democratic People's Republic of Korea weightlifter Ri Song-gum dominated the 48kg division, winning three gold medals, sweeping the 48kg division on the opening day of competition, as per Olympics.com.

En route to her second-straight overall world title, Ri snatched 91kg before a successful 122kg clean and jerk, a new world record. Her overall total of 213kg is also a world record.

Thailand's Thanyathon Sukcharoen claimed the bronze medal with a total of 198kg. The competition will continue in Førde, Norway, with the women's 53kg division and men's 60kg weight class events scheduled for the next day at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships.

Chanu, who returned to action after Paris 2024 by winning the 48kg gold at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in August, carried India's hopes in Norway.

The 31-year-old ace Indian weightlifter won a gold medal in the 48kg category at the 2017 edition of the World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim. She also won silver in the 49kg category at the 2022 edition of the competition in Bogota.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Lovepreet Singh will lead India's men's contingent at the World Weightlifting Championships.

Lovepreet Singh also won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships earlier this year, where Ajith Narayana and Ajaya Babu Valluri struck gold

World Weightlifting Championships 2025: Indian squad: Women: Mirabai Chanu (48kg), Koyel Bar (53kg), Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam (58kg), Nirupama Devi Seram (63kg), Harjinder Kaur (69kg), Vanshita Verma (86kg), Mehak Sharma (86kg+).

Men: Rishikanta Singh Chanambam (60kg), Muthupandi Raja (65kg), Ajith Narayana (71kg), Ajaya Babu Valluri (79kg), Abhishek Nipane (88kg), Dilbag Singh (94kg), Lovepreet Singh (110kg+).

