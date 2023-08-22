Mission Olympic Cell clears Bajrang, Deepak Punia's proposals for foreign training; requests them for date of travel

New Delhi [India], August 22 : On August 18 Bajrang Punia's proposal to train in Kyrgyzstan from August 21 to September 28 (39 days) along with coach, strength and conditioning expert, physiotherapist and sparring partner was put up for discussion in a wrestling sub-committee meeting, where Olympian Deepak Punia's proposal for training camp in Russia from August 23 to September 28 (35 days) along with his coach and physiotherapist was also discussed.

During the discussion, the committee gave in-principal approval to both Bajrang and Deepak's proposal subject to providing a fitness certificate before going abroad along with a justifiable reason for not participating in Senior World Championship Trials.

Following this, Bajrang vide email on August 19 gave his reasons for not participating in World Championships trials. Additionally, medical fitness assessment was conducted by SAI on August 21 at NCOE Sonepat wherein he has been declared fit to play/train in competitive sports.

Meanwhile, Deepak has also submitted his response and medical certificate on August 22.

As the two have submitted the requisite documents, SAI has now requested the athletes to provide the dates for their travel. The tickets for the same will be booked on the first available flight as soon as their response is received.

