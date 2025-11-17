Mitchell doubtful for second ODI vs Windies with groin issue; Nicholls called in as cover

Christchurch, Nov 17 New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the second ODI against the West Indies after experiencing discomfort in his thigh during the match-winning century in the series opener.

New Zealand have called in batter Henry Nicholls into the squad as cover, and he will assemble with the squad in Napier on Monday.

"Daryl Mitchell will not travel to Napier with the BLACKCAPS today and will instead undergo a scan on his left groin in Christchurch this morning," New Zealand Cricket said on Monday.

Mitchell experienced discomfort in his thigh while scoring his seventh ODI century on Sunday's seven-run win over West Indies at Hagley Oval, and did not return to the field for the second innings.

"Mitchell will undergo a scan this morning which will determine the likelihood of his involvement in the remainder of the ODI series," it added.

Mitchell battled fitness issues en route to a 118-ball 119, taking New Zealand to a total beyond West Indies' reach in the first ODI. However, a groin injury left him inside the dressing room for the entirety of the second innings and and watch New Zealand pull off a seven-run victory.

Meanwhile, Nicholls has been in hot from for Canterbury in the domestic Ford Trophy competition, leading the run-scoring charts with 306 runs at 76.50, including back-to-back centuries (117 not out and 138 not out) in rounds one and three against Otago and Auckland.

Mitchell injury scare is the latesyin the long list of injuries. New Zealand are without several players for this series including Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring).

New Zealand will travel from Christchurch to Napier on Monday afternoon, ahead of the second Chemist Warehouse ODI against the West Indies at McLean Park on Wednesday.

