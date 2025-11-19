Mitchell Marsh back in Ashes frame after surprise Sheffield Shield return

New Delhi, Nov 19 Mitchell Marsh is back in Ashes contention, with Australia’s T20I captain set for a surprising return to Sheffield Shield cricket in early December — and potentially in an entirely different role at the top of the order.

The 34-year-old all-rounder, who hasn’t played a first-class match since being dropped after last year’s Boxing Day Test and hasn’t appeared for Western Australia in the Shield since October 2024, had joked earlier this month that he’d be “six beers deep” in the stands for the first Test in Perth.

However, Marsh is now expected to take part in WA’s round-six match against Victoria at the MCG starting December 4, after playing a one-day game against Victoria on December 2, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Marsh had long played down any talk of a Test return and was even hesitant to commit to more first-class cricket. However, selectors have kept him firmly in mind. Chairman of selectors George Bailey said as early as April that Marsh’s Test career was “not over,” and behind the scenes, the panel had been planning to keep him in red-ball contention given his outstanding white-ball form and proven record against high-pace bowling — a major part of England’s Ashes strategy.

Coach Andrew McDonald recently reaffirmed that the selectors “would be comfortable” choosing Marsh if needed, even though he wasn’t named in the squad for the first Test.

A key question now is where Marsh will bat. He has never opened in 210 first-class innings and has only batted at No. 3 three times — once for Australia and twice in tour games during the 2019 Ashes. He has never batted higher than No. 4 for WA, but with the state’s middle order in flux and Marsh available for just one Shield game before the BBL and T20 World Cup take him away, selectors may discuss with WA the possibility of trialling him higher in the order.

Such a move would dismantle WA’s long-standing championship-winning pairing of Sam Whiteman and Cameron Bancroft. However, with growing doubts over Usman Khawaja’s ability to survive the Ashes at 39, and with Jake Weatherald potentially debuting as Australia’s seventh different opening partner in 16 Tests, options are scarce.

Former captain and selector Greg Chappell has already publicly advocated for Marsh to open in Perth, despite his modest Test average of 28.53 and poor returns at Nos. 3-5. His best work has come at No. 6, where he has scored all three of his Test hundreds.

Marsh will not be available as an all-rounder, with his bowling still “offline” following a back injury that ruled him out of the Champions Trophy, and there is no timeline on when — or if — he will bowl again.

Meanwhile, reserve wicketkeeper Josh Inglis will play for the Cricket Australia XI against the England Lions at Lilac Hill on Friday, batting high in the order to maximise time in the crease.

He remains in Perth as concussion cover, having played in the last Test in Jamaica and batted at No. 4 in the first Test against the West Indies when Steven Smith was injured. Like Marsh, Inglis has never opened in first-class cricket, with all eight of his centuries coming from No. 5 or lower.

