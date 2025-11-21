Mitchell Starc completes 100 Ashes wickets, becomes 13th Australian to reach milestone

Perth, Nov 21 Veteran pacer Mitchell Starc tore through England’s top order in the first Test in Perth, snaring three early wickets and becoming just the 21st bowler – and the 13th Australian – to reach 100 Ashes wickets.

He hit the milestone in only 23 Tests, underscoring his dominance in the storied rivalry. Starc also drew level with Curtly Ambrose’s 405 Test wickets, and now sits within striking distance of Wasim Akram’s 414, the most Test wickets by a left-arm fast bowler.

In his 100th Test, Starc’s all-round value remains clear as the left-hander has amassed 2,322 runs, including 11 fifties, with a highest score of 99.

In the current squads of both teams, only Nathan Lyon (110) and Starc are the two bowlers to hold 100 or more wickets in the Ashes.

For England, captain Ben Stokes and Mark Wood are the most successful bowlers in the series with 41 scalps apiece.

Earlier, Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first at Perth Stadium as visitors opted for four pacers and left out off-spinner Shoaib Bashir from the 12-man squad.

On the other hand, Australia handed first Test caps to opening batter Jake Weatherald and fast bowler Brendan Doggett, the latter forcing his way into contention after a blistering Sheffield Shield start in which he claimed 13 wickets across two matches for South Australia.

The opening session didn’t go well for England as they lost opener Zak Crawley on a duck in the first over itself by Starc. The left-arm quick also removed Ben Duckett (21) and Joe Root (0) in quick succession to leave the visitors tottering at 39/3. However, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook rescued the innings with a 55-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Cameron Green trapped the former in front of the wickets for lbw. Pope departed after scoring 46 as England were 105/4 at lunch, with Brook unbeaten on 28 while Ben Stokes was not out on 4.

