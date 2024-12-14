Mizoram: International Paragliding Accuracy Championship & Air Sports Festival concludes

Aizawl, Dec 14 The closing ceremony of the International Paragliding Accuracy Championship and Air Sports Festival 2024 was held on Saturday in Mizoram’s Serchhip district.

The championship saw 30 athletes from six countries -- India, Korea, Kazakhstan, Spain, Indonesia, and Nepal -- compete at the event.

Officials said that to promote adventure tourism, the International Paragliding Championship and Air Sports Festival began in central Mizoram's Serchhip district on Tuesday.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma graced Saturday’s event as the Chief Guest, while Tourism Minister Lalrinpuii attended as the Guest of Honour.

The Chief Minister praised the athletes' determination and dedication, emphasising that Mizoram has the potential to emerge as a major adventure tourism destination.

He remarked that Serchhip town, with its natural beauty, stands out as one of the best locations in India for paragliding and adventure sports.

Lalduhoma commended the efforts of the local Mizo pilots and expressed gratitude for the collaboration of the Mizoram Government, Mizoram Aero Sports Association (MASA), Federation of Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) and the people of Serchhip in making the championship a grand success.

Tourism Minister Lalrinpuii said that Mizoram is fortunate to have a leader like Lalduhoma passionate about promoting adventure tourism.

She also extended her gratitude to the international participants, urging them to cherish their memories of Mizoram as they return home.

Each category winner was awarded Rs two lakh, the second-place winner received Rs 1.50 lakh and the third-place winner took home Rs one lakh.

Earlier in February 2020, Mizoram hosted the Paragliding Accuracy World Cup and Grand Festival at Serchhip town, 90 km away from the capital city of Aizawl.

Officials said that such international events would boost tourism in this region, and attract tourists from across the world.

International events like the Paragliding Championship would help the people of the state to showcase the ethnicity and diversity of Mizoram to the world.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor