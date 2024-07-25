MLC: Texas Super Kings eliminate MI New York to enter challenger

Dallas, July 25 In the crucial eliminator clash of the 2024 Major League Cricket, the Texas Super Kings (TSK) executed a near-flawless game plan to beat defending champions, MI New York (MINY) with a comprehensive 9-wicket victory.

The win secured TSK's place in the challenger on July 26 and ended MI New York's campaign in the tournament.

With a target of 164, TSK's openers Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway laid a solid foundation. Du Plessis was in sublime form, smashing 72 off 47 balls, including six boundaries and three sixes. The duo put on a 101-run opening stand, effectively nullifying any hopes MI New York had of defending their total.

Conway let his skipper take charge, but after du Plessis was dismissed by Nosthush Kenjige, he took up the mantle with a steady 50* off 42 balls. Aaron Hardie joined Conway and continued the onslaught. Hardie’s quickfire 34* off 20 balls ensured that there was no late drama as TSK reached the target comfortably, finishing at 167/1 in just 18.3 overs. The win was sealed with a boundary from Hardie, capping off a dominant performance by the Super Kings.

Earlier in the day, MI New York's innings got off to a rocky start after electing to bat first. Dewald Brevis fell for a duck in the very first over, caught by Stoinis off Zia-ul-Haq. Nicholas Pooran soon followed suit, managing just 8 runs before falling to Marcus Stoinis. At 3/2, MINY were in a dire situation.

Shayan Jahangir (26) and Monank Patel (48) attempted to stabilize the innings with a 49-run partnership. However, the scoring rate was kept in check by disciplined bowling from TSK. Patel's patient knock of 48 off 41 balls included five boundaries and a six, but it was Rashid Khan who provided the much-needed acceleration. Rashid's blistering 55 off 30 balls, featuring four sixes and four boundaries, propelled MINY to a respectable total.

Despite Rashid's heroics, TSK bowlers ensured that MINY couldn't run away with the game. Marcus Stoinis was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with his two wickets while also conceding just 18 runs, while Noor Ahmad chipped in with 1/37 from his four overs.

Brief Scores:

MI New York 163 for 8 in 20 overs (Rashid Khan 55, Monank Patel 48; Marcus Stoinis 2-18, Aaron Hardie 2-22) lost to Texas Super Kings 167 for 1 in 18.3 overs (Faf du Plessis 72, Devon Conway 51 not out; Nosthush Kenjige 1-24) by nine wickets.

