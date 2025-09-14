MLS: Charlotte FC seal playoff berth as Inter Miami fall after after Messi misses penalty

Charlotte, Sep 14 Lionel Messi’s rare penalty miss proved pivotal as Charlotte FC clinched a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive season, defeating Inter Miami CF 3-0 on Saturday.

The match turned in the 31st minute when Messi, brought down inside the box, attempted a Panenka penalty. But Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina read it perfectly, standing tall to catch the effort and deny Miami what could have been a crucial opening goal. Moments later, Charlotte seized control and never looked back.

With the result, Charlotte continued their record-breaking campaign, amassing 53 points (17W-11L-2D) with four matches remaining. Their ninth consecutive victory ties the all-time club record for longest winning streak, while the 53 points mark a new club high. Bank of America Stadium has been central to their rise, boasting a league-best 12 home wins, as per MLS.

Dean Smith's squad, currently third in the Eastern Conference, now has their sights set on securing home-field advantage in Round One’s Best-of-3 Series.

Charlotte’s rise has been especially impressive given the midseason transfer of USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang to Derby County for a club-record fee. Israeli U22 Initiative signing Idan Toklomati has stepped up with 11 goals and four assists, while Wilfried Zaha, on loan from Galatasaray, has chipped in seven goals and 10 assists despite injury setbacks. Spanish playmaker Pep Biel has been the team’s most consistent creative force, with 22 goal contributions (10 goals, 12 assists).

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano admitted the team is still heavily reliant on Messi’s magic and will not be clinging to the missed penalty for any longer

"We can’t be unfair and cling to the penalty; if there’s someone who helped us win in the season, it’s been Leo," said Mascherano.

