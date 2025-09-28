MLS: Inter Miami draw 1-1 on the road against Toronto FC

Toronto, Sep 28 Inter Miami CF earned a 1-1 draw on the road against Toronto FC to extend its unbeaten run to four this regular season. Attacker Tadeo Allende scored the team’s goal in the matchup at BMO Field.

Inter Miami had an early chance in search of pulling ahead in the 12th minute, with a right-footed hit from Rodríguez from the top of the box that forced a diving save from Toronto’s goalkeeper.

Messi came close to netting the opener in the 29th minute after receiving a pass from Busquets inside the box, but his finish to the left post was saved.

Goalkeeper Ustari had a notorious intervention at the other end in the 35th minute, diving to deny a grounded shot from Alonso Coello from the right side of the pitch just outside the box.

After a dangerous attempt from Messi that was stopped in the 44th minute, Inter Miami found the breakthrough goal through Allende in the first minute of added time. The Argentine attacker headed home a precise cross from Alba from the left flank at the far post to send the match into the half with a 0-1 lead for Inter Miami. The goal was Allende’s ninth this regular season, while Alba tallied his 11th assist this league campaign.

The hosts equalized in the second half, with Djordje Mihailovic scoring for Toronto FC in the 60th minute.

Inter Miami pushed to restore its lead through the remaining minutes, but ultimately the 1-1 scoreline remained unchanged through the final whistle.

The closest opportunities came through Messi, with a shot from just inside the box to the near post being stopped in the 76th minute, and a dangerous free kick attempt in the 83rd minute that was also met by a save from Toronto’s keeper.

Next, Inter Miami faces a quick turnaround as it prepares to host Chicago Fire FC on Tuesday.

