Mo Farah announced as International Event Ambassador of Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai, Jan 9 The organisers of the 20th edition of the Mumbai Marathon have announced British long-distance runner Sir Mo Farah as the International Event Ambassador for the event to be run on January 19. Asia’s most prestigious marathon, the Mumbai Marathon will witness a record-breaking 60,000 runners take to the start line on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on January 19.

Procam International, the promoters of the event, announced Sir Mo Farah, the greatest male track distance runner in history, as the international Event Ambassador for the World Athletics Gold Label race.

Somalian-born British runner Mo Farah won four Olympic and six World Championship gold medals and is the first man to retain both the 5,000m and 10,000m titles at both the Olympics (2012 & 2016) and World Championships (2013 & 2015)—a feat described as the ‘quadruple-double.’

The 41-year-old had an unbroken streak of 10 global final wins, beginning with the 5,000m gold at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu and concluding with the 10,000m gold at the 2017 World Championships in London. His stand-out tactic of taking the lead in the latter stages and fighting off all repeated challenges led to some of the most stirring moments in the history of track distance running battles. After shifting his focus to road running, Farah won the 2018 Chicago Marathon and finished third in the London Marathon the same year. He also holds the World Best for the One Hour Run (21,330m).

About being named Brand Ambassador of the Mumbai Marathon, Mo Farah, said, “I am thrilled to be the international Event Ambassador for the landmark 20th edition of the Mumbai Marathon. When I run, I feel free, feel happy, and what better way to share this feeling with my fellow runners than an event that kickstarted a running movement in India 20 years ago? I am looking forward to seeing a superb celebration amidst the sights and sounds of Mumbai. I’ll be there cheering for everyone at the start line."

Adrian Terron, Head Corporate Brand & Marketing, Tata Sons, said, "We are immensely proud to celebrate the 20th edition of the Mumbai Marathon, a testament to the enduring spirit of the running community, and health-conscious citizens alike. This initiative not only champions health and fitness but also embodies the values of perseverance and unity that our beloved city and country stand for.

"Over the years, the marathon has grown into a symbol of commitment, adaptability, resilience, and empathy, inspiring participants to achieve their personal bests. As we mark this milestone, we look forward to continuing this legacy of excellence and fostering a culture of wellness and giving back to society," he said.

Ranked amongst the top 10 marathons in the world, the USD 390,238 event will feature the world’s best, including the defending champions Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Srinu Bugatha in the men’s category, along with Aberash Minsewo and Thakor Nirmaben leading the women's pack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor