Mo Salah named PL Player of the Month for November

Liverpool, Dec 13 Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for November after the Egyptian helped the side navigate through difficult fixtures.

This is the sixth time the Egyptian has been named Premier League Player of the Month (also in November 2017, February 2018, March 2018, October 2021 and October 2023). Salah has won the award for the first time since October 2023 is now level with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. He is one away from equalling Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero, who have won the award more times than anyone else in Premier League history.

Liverpool's No.11 has claimed the accolade after a stellar run in which he helped the Reds to three top-flight wins. Salah scored four goals and recorded an assist in November's fixtures as Arne Slot's men opened up an advantage at the top of the league standings.

He first struck a winner against Brighton & Hove Albion in a 2-1 victory at Anfield, before a clinching strike in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa – where he also assisted Darwin Nunez's opening goal.

Salah then proved decisive in the Reds' 3-2 comeback success at Southampton to close out the month, with a vital brace to help claim three points on the south coast.

Salah topped an eight-man shortlist which included Matheus Cunha (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Joao Pedro (Brighton), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) and Yoane Wissa (Brentford).

He has already started December with three goals and two assists in two matches, a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United and a 2-0 win against Manchester City, is next in action when Liverpool host Fulham on Saturday.

