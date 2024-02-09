MOC clears proposals of 3 Judokas, shooter Elavenil Valarivan for training, multiple competitions

New Delhi [India], February 9 : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) in their recent meeting approved Judokas Himanshi Tokas, Shraddha Chopade and Asmita Dey's proposals to participate in multiple competitions.

While Junior Asian Championship Gold Medallist Himanshi Tokas and Junior Oceania Championship Gold medallist Shraddha Chopade will be heading to Paris, France Grand Slam; Baku, Azerbaijan Grand Slam; Tashkent, Uzbekistan Grand Slam and Linz, Austria Grand Prix, Junior Asian Cup Gold medallist Asmita Dey will join them in Paris for the France Grand Slam.

MYAS, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will cover their Airfare, Boarding/Lodging, insurance and local transportation costs for all these competitions and training periods.

During the meeting, MOC also approved shooter Elavenil Valarivan's request to participate in the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Spain under Ranking Point Only (RPO) category. Her Airfare, entry fee, training fee, local transportation cost, visa and insurance charges among other expenditures will be covered under TOPS funding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor