Mohammad Abbas joins Nottinghamshire on six-match deal

Nottingham, Feb 6 Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas has signed with Nottinghamshire for the 2024 County Championship. Abbas, who previously played for Hampshire, will be available for six red-ball fixtures this season.

Abbas will begin his Nottinghamshire spell in May, following the conclusion of Fergus O’Neill’s month-long stint with the club. He will then return in September for the crucial final stages of the County Championship.

The 34-year-old fast bowler has a formidable first-class record, having taken 758 wickets at an impressive average of 20.66. His ability to generate movement in English conditions has made him one of the most lethal seamers in county cricket in recent years.

This move to Nottinghamshire comes after Abbas previously agreed to join the club in 2020, but his stint was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He then signed with Hampshire, where he became a key part of their success, claiming 180 wickets at an average of 19.07 across four seasons. His performances included back-to-back 50-wicket seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Upon leaving Hampshire, the club released a statement explaining that the decision was based on squad restructuring, particularly their need to sign an overseas batter following James Vince’s retirement from first-class cricket.

"Mohammad has consistently been one of the top performers in the County Championship and has unfailingly produced his very best for Hampshire," said Hampshire’s director of cricket, Giles White. "His character will be sorely missed in the dressing room and on the pitch, and everyone at the club wishes him the very best in his career."

Despite his departure from Hampshire, Abbas is eager to start his journey with Nottinghamshire and finally play at Trent Bridge after missing out in 2020.

"Trent Bridge is a special place to play cricket, so it will be great to call the ground home this summer—especially after not being able to come over and play for Notts five years ago," Abbas said.

"I've really enjoyed my time in the English game, and the squad at Notts is in an exciting place. There's a good blend of young talent and senior players who've been around for a while and know their game really well, and I'm looking forward to contributing in any way that I can to their success."

Nottinghamshire has been active in bolstering their squad for the new season. Along with Abbas, the club has signed Fergus O'Neill (Australia, fast bowler, short-term deal), Kyle Verreynne (South Africa, wicketkeeper-batter, overseas player), Conor McKerr (seamer, three-year contract), Daniel Sams (all-rounder, for T20 Blast).

Head coach Peter Moores expressed his excitement about adding Abbas to an already strong bowling unit. "Players of Mo's experience and track record don't come around all that often, so we're really excited about what he can bring to us this summer," Moores said.

"His control and his ability to find a way of getting wickets on any sort of surface make him extremely valuable; he's certainly been a tough opponent for us to face over the years."

