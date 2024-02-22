Mohammed Shami set to miss IPL 2024, to undergo surgery for ankle injury: Sources

New Delhi, Feb 22 Senior pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of next month's Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a left ankle injury, for which he will undergo surgery in the UK, sources said.

The 33-year-old, who is not part of the ongoing Test series against England, last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November.

According to sources, Shami was in London in January for ankle treatment. The treatment didn’t help and now he has to go through the surgery. Don’t think he will play in the IPL,” said a source.

