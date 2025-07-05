Mohd Shami's estranged wife accuses pacer of 'defaming' and 'hiring criminals' amid legal battle

New Delhi, July 5 India pacer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, has accused him of 'defaming her and hiring criminals' to defeat her amid the legal battle going on between the couple for years. Jahan didn't stop there and went on to call Shami 'characterless, greedy, and mean-minded’ in an Instagram post on Friday.

Her comments came after the Calcutta High Court ruling directing Shami to pay Rs 4 lakh per month to her and their daughter Aaira as part of a divorce case. The couple’s four-year marriage ended in 2018 after Jahan, a former model, accused Shami of domestic violence.

“Till my last breath, we will have a strong relationship, Inshallah. The only thing left is for you to decide what kind of strong relationship that will be. For 7 years, we’ve been involved in a legal battle. What have you gained from it? Because of being characterless, greedy, and mean-minded, you ended up destroying your own family," Jahan wrote on Instagram.

“You took advantage of a male-dominated society and stayed happy while antisocial people called me wrong. Now I will take the help of the law, claim all our rights, and live happily, Inshallah. Now you think: which support is stronger — social or legal?... The day your bad time begins, these same people will make your life hell, Inshallah. Have faith in that," she added.

On the other hand, Shami has maintained his silence on the matter and refrained from posting anything on his personal life on social media.

The pacer was last seen in the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shami bagged nine wickets in six games and was not picked for India's Test tour of England owing to fitness concerns. Shami, who was the star of the Indian team in the 2023 ODI World Cup, emerged as the top wicket-taker. He suffered an injury after that and had to undergo surgery, which kept him out of action for more than a year.

