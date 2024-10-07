Mohun Bagan SG booted out of AFC Champions League 2

New Delhi, Oct 7 Mohun Bagan Super Giants are "considered to be withdrawn" from the AFC Champions League Two after the side failed to travel to Iran for their Group A fixture against Tractor FC on October 2.

Mohun Bagan were scheduled to play in their second fixture of 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2 in Iran. However, their players were unwilling to travel to Tabriz, citing "safety and security reasons" after the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during an Israeli air strike in Lebanon.

Reports of missiles flying over a stadium during an AFC Champions League match between Sepahan and Istiklol Dushanbe on the day of the scheduled match also emerged.

"In accordance with Article 5.2 of the AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 Competition Regulations (the “Competition Regulations”), the Asian Football Confederation (the “AFC”) confirms that India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two™ competition after the club failed to report to Tabriz, Islamic Republic of Iran, for their AFC Champions League Two Group A fixture against Tractor FC on October 2, 2024," the AFC said in a statement on Monday.

AFC went on to confirm that no goals or points by the side will be considered when looking at the final rankings of Group A.

"Consequently, all matches played by Mohun Bagan Super Giant are cancelled and considered null and void in accordance with Article 5.6 of the Competition Regulations. For the avoidance of doubt, no points and goals in the club’s matches shall be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in Group A pursuant to Article 8.3 of the Competition Regulations," it added.

Mohun Bagan had battled out a goalless draw against Tajikistani side Ravshan Kulob in their opening game at the Salt Lake Stadium on September 18.

