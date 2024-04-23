Moin-ul-Haq stadium set for major revamp as BCA cricket complex to feature elite facilities

Patna, April 23 Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) is gearing up to transform the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium into a modern sporting hub. The upcoming cricket complex promises a wave of upgrades, offering top-notch facilities to players and fans alike.

This project marks a significant step forward for Bihar's cricketing landscape, ushering in a new era of sporting excellence in the State.

Last month, the BCA acquired the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium from the Bihar government on a long-term lease. The stadium currently serves as the home ground for the Bihar cricket team and has been the site of nine international matches since its establishment in 1969.

Following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, the agreement papers / MOU will be signed paving the way for the Cricket Complex premises which shall include mainly two cricket grounds of standard size. First shall be the main Stadium and the other one to facilitate Board matches and other matches.

From cutting-edge amenities to world-class infrastructure, the stage is set for a thrilling journey towards a brighter future for cricket in Bihar.

The Cricket Complex premises shall be of the most advanced technology including a clubhouse, Corporate Boxes & Hospitality Lounge, BCCI President/ Secretary Box, Members gallery, General gallery/ Stand to accommodate 40-50 thousand spectators in the main stadium, Canteens, Hostels and 50- 60 rooms/ suits of 5-star standard in the premises.

"The Cricket complex in the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium will also have players' Dressing for Home & Visiting Teams, Physio, Massasuer room, Entertainment and Refreshment space, Indoor Cricket practice arena, Swimming pool, Outdoor Day & Night practice arena, latest Drainage system, Rain Water Storage/ system.

"Sufficient Water provision, Parking, Commotion-free Entry & Exit points, Floodlights and Electricity backup system and provisions for day-to-day maintenance of the infrastructure will also be there," the BCA statement read.

BCA president Rakesh Tiwari was elated to inform about the developments taking place surrounding the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium. He also informed that representatives and consultants of ICC and BCCI shall be consulted for their inputs other than the architects, engineers, contractors, and experts.

"Due diligence for the appointment of architects, engineers, construction contractors, and quality control consultants shall be taken care of. All the eligibility, clauses of MOU including the comfort of the general public shall be adhered to by maintaining the highest standard all the time during its construction and maintenance," said Rakesh Tiwari.

The BCA president also thanked the government of Bihar, especially Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha along with other Cabinet Members, and also put his words of praise for the BCCI.

"The cricket fraternity of Bihar and also the general public shall benefit and will not be deprived of witnessing international cricket Matches in their own place," said Tiwari.

