"Moment of unparalleled joy": PM Modi hails Indian para-athletes for "remarkable" 100 medals milestone at Asian Para Games

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his happiness after Indian para-athletes crossed the historic 100-medal milestone in the ongoing Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

PM Modi took to X to lavish praise on Indian para-athletes for making the country proud and said their triumphs serve as a reminder that nothing is impossible for our youth.

"100 MEDALS at the Asian Para Games! A moment of unparalleled joy. This success is a result of the sheer talent, hard work, and determination of our athletes. This remarkable milestone fills our hearts with immense pride. I extend my deepest appreciation and gratitude to our incredible athletes, coaches and the entire support system working with them. These triumphs inspire us all. They serve as a reminder that nothing is impossible for our youth," the Prime Minister posted on Saturday.

Prime Minister also hailed Anita and Narayana Konganapalle for their "exceptional" silver Medal in Rowing.

The mixed doubles pair claimed a podium finish with the timing of 8:50.71.

PM also congratulated Neeraj Yadav on his "stupendous" gold medal victory in Men's Javelin Throw. Neeraj Yadav claimed a gold medal with a massive throw of 33.69m, setting a new Para Games Record.

Indian para-athletes on Saturday created history as they claimed their 100th medal of the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou with Dilip Mahadu Gavit claiming a gold medal.

Gavit won a gold medal in Men's 400m T47 event. He claimed the prestigious gold with a brilliant run time of 49.48 secs. For the first time, the Indian para contingent has won 100 medals, making this their most successful Para Asian Games campaign to date.

The fact that India's para-athletes have surpassed the 100-medal milestone in the Asian Games is what makes this feat so noteworthy in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games. The previous greatest medal haul for the country came at the 2018 Para Games in Jakarta. Back then, 72 medals were won, including 15 golds, 24 silvers, and 33 bronzes.

