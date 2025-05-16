Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark, finishes 2nd in Doha Diamond League meet

New Delhi, May 16 India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra delivered a stellar performance at the Doha Diamond League, finishing second with a massive throw of 90.23 meters — his first-ever mark beyond the 90-metre barrier. Germany’s Julian Weber clinched the top spot with an impressive throw of 91.06 metres, narrowly edging out Chopra in a high-quality contest.

It turned out to be a magical night for India's golden boy as Chopra achieved something that fans and pundits have been waiting years to witness, breaking the fabled 90-metre barrier in javelin throw, eventually finishing second in the Doha Diamond League meet on Friday.

At the 2025 Doha Diamond League, two-time Olympic medallist Chopra hurled his javelin to a stunning distance of 90.23 meters on his third attempt, instantly taking the lead and electrifying the atmosphere in the stadium. This made him the first Indian javelin thrower to cross the 90m mark in a world-level competition and is also a new National Record for India, as Chopra improved on his existing record of 89.94m set in June 2022 at Stockholm.

This throw wasn’t just about numbers. For years, the 90m mark had become a symbolic mountain for Chopra—a distance he came close to several times, often finishing just short with throws in the high 88s and 89s.

Despite winning Olympic gold at Tokyo, World Championship gold in Budapest, and ruling the Diamond League, one question lingered: When will Neeraj breach 90 meters?

That question has now been answered—with authority.

In front of a packed crowd and a competitive field that included world-class throwers, Chopra delivered when it mattered most.

The impact of new coach Jan Zelezny was apparent as Chopra finally crossed the match that he had attempted several times in the last few years. Chopra has recently appointed three-time Olympic gold medallist Zelezny of the Czech Republic as his coach, replacing Dr. Klaus Bartonietz.

After a steady start in which he reached 88.44m in his first attempt and followed it up with a foul, Chopora unleashed the monster throw in his third attempt—his javelin slicing through the Doha night sky and landing beyond the hallowed 90-metre mark. A roar erupted, not just from the crowd, but across social media and sports circles in India and beyond as the throw was marked 90.23m.

With this throw, Neeraj joins the elite club of javelin throwers who have crossed the 90 m mark, which includes reigning Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, reaffirming his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats. The relief and joy were evident on his face—this was more than just a statistic; it was a personal milestone.

Neeraj fouled his fourth attempt, and just when it looked like the Indian star would bag another golden triumph in a Diamond League meet, Weber came from behind and sneaked ahead with a brilliant throw. Chopra could not improve his best effort in his sixth and final attempt, finishing with 88.20m, and had to be satisfied with second place.

It was a good result for Chopra as it took off the pressure of crossing the 90m mark off his back, and the Indian star can now concentrate on defending his World Championship gold and on regaining the Olympic gold medal in Los Angeles in 2028.

Meanwhile, India's Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Kumar Jena had a forgettable evening as he could not get into the 80m range on Friday. He finished eighth among 11 participants with a best throw of 78.60m,

