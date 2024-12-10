Mooney embraces wicketkeeping role as Australia gear up for New Zealand tour

Perth, Dec 10 Australian wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney is ready to continue her duties behind the stumps during the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, as regular keeper and captain Alyssa Healy focuses on recovering from a knee injury.

With three ODIs packed into five days in Wellington, Mooney is likely to retain the gloves as Australia prioritises Healy’s fitness for the crucial multi-format Ashes series in January.

Speaking ahead of the third ODI against India at the WACA Ground, Mooney expressed her excitement about stepping into the wicketkeeping role.

"I haven't kept in a 50-over game for a couple of years, so it's been different, but I love it," Mooney said. "It's a great opportunity for me to have a few games with the gloves."

Healy, who has been recovering steadily, will rejoin the squad for the New Zealand tour. While she has been batting in practice sessions, her readiness for keeping remains uncertain.

"At this stage, she's doing everything she can to make sure she's right," Mooney said. "She’s been in the nets batting ... I think she'll get assessed leading into New Zealand. She might just try to get on the field as a batter for now."

This strategic decision allows Healy to regain full fitness without risking further injury, with the Ashes and ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in mind.

Rising star Georgia Voll, who replaced Healy for the India series, has been added to the New Zealand touring squad following a sensational start to her international career. The young opener made headlines with a century in just her second ODI on Sunday.

"She's taken it like a duck to water. She's been really impressive ... scoring runs at the top of the order for Sydney Thunder has given her confidence, and she's done everything she can to keep her name up in lights," Mooney said of Voll.

Voll’s inclusion gives Australia flexibility as Healy eases back into the team, while also highlighting the strength of the next generation.

With an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing series against India, Mooney emphasised that the final ODI at the WACA is far from a dead rubber. ICC Women’s ODI Championship points are at stake, and the race for the top spot remains intense.

Australia lead the Championship table with 32 points, just ahead of England, who have 30 points, but India are placed at third with 25 points and seven games remaining. Winning the final game against India and the series in New Zealand will be crucial for Australia to maintain their lead and secure a third consecutive Championship title.

"We have to take each of these games in isolation, as they're for Championship points," Mooney said. "India will come out pretty hard ... but we’ve got one of the best bowling line-ups in the world, so we’ll hopefully wreck some havoc early."

Mooney also stressed the importance of using every ODI game to prepare for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in October 2025.

"Every ODI game we play between now and October next year, we’ll certainly be looking to make sure we get everything right leading up to that," she said.

