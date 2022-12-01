Morale booster to get big laurels for the country: Arjuna Awardee Elavenil Valarivan

India's ace shooter Elavenil Valarivan was highly elated to be conferred with Arjuna Award. It is the most prestigious award which is given to people who have achieved outstanding feats in the field of sports.

Ecstatic Elavenil was extremely confident that she will receive this award. It is unquestionably a milestone for her and she is too pleased to be present here.

"It is definitely a milestone. I was looking forward to it and it is just too happy to be here at this place," quoted Elavenil Valarivan to ANI.

Jubilant shooter further added, she enjoyed having played this sport and it took her to the peak..

" Not really. It was a game that I wanted to have fun when I was in the game and over a period of time. It took me to where I am today."

This appreciation is definitely a big encouragement and the biggest driving force to accomplish more and make our country proud.

"Definitely it's a morale booster and I would say that it definitely helped us or motivate us in every possible way to achieve more and to get big laurels for the country," said Elavenil Valarivan.

At the 2018 Junior World Cup, Elavenil Valarivan made her breakthrough on the international stage by winning the gold medal in 10m Air Rifle Junior in Sydney, Australia, followed by two additional gold medals in 10m Air Rifle Junior and 10m Air Rifle Mixed Junior Team in Suhl, Germany. Elavenil earned the silver medal in the junior 10m Air Rifle event at that year's World Shooting Championships in September.

At the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany in 2019, Elavenil won her fourth gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Junior division. She won a gold medal in women's 10m air rifle in the ISSF World Cup Final and her first senior gold medal in 10m air rifle at the ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, both that year.

In April 2021, Elavenil Valarivan was selected to represent India in her debut Olympics at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and she will compete in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual event. At the 2021 ISSF World Cup, she clinched the Gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team in New Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

