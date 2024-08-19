Morally hard to fathom playing T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, says Alyssa Healy

New Delhi, Aug 19 Australia captain Alyssa Healy has voiced her concerns over the prospect of playing the upcoming T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as political unrest continues to grip the country. The tournament, scheduled for October, hangs in the balance as the ICC debates whether to relocate it due to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Bangladesh.

With over 400 people killed in recent protests and the nation facing significant turmoil, Healy questions the ethics of holding the event there.

The unrest stems from protests against a controversial quota system that reserves public jobs for the descendants of freedom fighters. The situation has escalated, with reports from the United Nations confirming that at least 65 minors are among those who have lost their lives. Amid this chaos, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fled the country and resigned, further deepening the crisis.

“I’d find it hard to fathom playing there at the moment,” Healy was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “As a human being, I feel like it might be the wrong thing to do. There are bigger factors at play than putting a cricket tournament on in Bangladesh right now.”

For Australia, the situation is complicated by the fact that Bangladesh is currently on the Australian government’s do-not-travel list. Healy highlighted the ethical dilemma of hosting an event that could divert crucial resources from a country in dire need.

“They’re needing everyone they can possibly get in there helping people that are dying. It feels wrong to be taking resources away from that,” she added.

The ICC is expected to make a decision on the tournament’s location soon, with the UAE and Zimbabwe emerging as the frontrunners to step in. Australia, due to its climate and limited preparation time, is not considered a viable alternative, while India has also ruled itself out.

Despite the uncertainty, Australia is pressing ahead with preparations for the tournament. They are set to name their squad next Monday, with Tayla Vlaeminck pushing for a spot after returning from injury. Darcie Brown is also expected to be available following her recovery from a stress fracture in her foot. However, selectors would prefer clarity on the tournament’s venue before finalising the team tasked with securing a fourth consecutive T20 title.

Australia toured Bangladesh earlier this year, playing a series in March and April under strict hotel quarantine conditions. The tour, aimed at acclimating to subcontinental conditions, was seen as vital preparation for the World Cup. However, Healy remains optimistic that the experience will still prove beneficial, even if the tournament is moved.

“Going there and getting used to those conditions and slow turning wickets has probably put us in a good place,” Healy said. “Whether it is in Bangladesh or not doesn’t affect us greatly with the make-up of what we’ve got. We’re well prepared for whatever is thrown at us.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor