Most players went for numbers we had prepared for: UPW coach Nayar expresses satisfaction with WPL auction

New Delhi, Dec 3 UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar discussed the acquisition of key players, including Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone, at the recently concluded Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction and expressed satisfaction at getting players at the numbers that they had prepared for.

Warriorz built a powerful squad, and the highlight of their auction process was the acquisition of experienced players such as Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon, and Shikha Pandey, besides Deepti and Ecclestone, as they aim to clinch their maiden title.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Nayar shared his thoughts on their most satisfying bid of the auction, saying, “I think most players went for the numbers we had prepared for. But Sophie Ecclestone was a surprise for us. She’s a marquee player and someone who has delivered for years. I had kept Rs 1.8 crore in mind, so getting her at Rs 85 lakh was a big surprise. I believe the timing worked in our favour.”

Dubbed as one of the finest brains among all teams at the auction table, Nayar received praise from fans and experts alike after the Warriorz built a solid squad for the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Speaking on how effectively the team’s auction plan was executed, Nayar stated, “I think, barring Amelia, whom we missed out on, we managed to sign almost everyone we bid for. Shree Charani was a last-minute choice; she wasn’t originally in our plan. We thought getting Sophie could be tough, and if (Sree) Charani came in alongside her, it would have been ideal since they bowl in different phases. Now that she didn’t come, we’ll reassess.”

UPW, after releasing Deepti Sharma, bought back the all-rounder’s services at a higher price, and Nayar stated that the think tank’s approach was to wait and see how the auction unfolded, and Rs. 3.5 crore was the amount they had set for their first retention. With Deepti’s name coming up first, UPW used their Right-to-Match option and got the World Cup-winner for Rs. 3.2 crore.

“You rarely get a player who has performed consistently for so many years. Our thought process was simply to see how the auction unfolded. In many ways, our first retention was at Rs 3.5 crore, so getting her was essentially a steal for us. Deepti was always a priority. It’s a steal you don’t often see in Indian cricket. We’re always happy to have her back,” Nayar noted

