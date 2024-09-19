Mother-daughter duo Anita, Nupur Janu: From fitness routine to Marathon Champions

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 19 : The bond between a mother and daughter is often unbreakable, but for Anita Janu and her daughter Nupur Janu, it's also unbeatable. Their inspiring journey, which began as a fitness routine, has transformed them into marathon champions, inspiring many and showcasing the power of familial love and shared passion.

Anita, a spirited 50-year-old, embarked on her maiden running adventure in 2015, seeking a path to fitness. Little did she know that her first race in Jaipur would ignite a flame that would burn brightly for years to come.

"I started running because I wanted to lose weight. Then I saw how much people loved running and how energetic they were, and I decided this was how I wanted to live my life," Anita revealed, her eyes sparkling with enthusiasm as she prepared for her 8th consecutive Delhi Half Marathon.

The Delhi Half Marathon holds a special place in the Janu family.

"Any marathon I run with my parents and my sister (who is training to be in the air force) is special, so my most memorable run must be the Delhi Half Marathon 2023, where all four of us ran together. We make it a point to participate in this marathon every year," Nupur said, as per quoted by Delhi Half Marathon press release.

Anita's dedication to running has not only transformed her own life but has also inspired her daughter, Nupur, to follow in her footsteps.

The 27-year-old, a senior consultant at a top recruitment firm in Gurugram, has proven that passion and profession can coexist in harmony. Her achievements are nothing short of extraordinary18 half marathons, 9 full marathons, and even the gruelling Ironman Kalmar in Sweden, an endurance race that includes 3.86 kilometres of open-water swimming, 180 kilometres of cycling, and a 42.2-kilometre marathon. In Kalmar, she became the youngest Indian to complete the race.

"My mother was my inspiration," Nupur confessed, her voice brimming with admiration.

"Both my parents were into running marathons, and my mother wanted me to participate in the same marathon she had started with (in Jaipur). I accidentally came in first there, and there's been no looking back since," she added.

The mother-daughter duo's journey has been marked by numerous milestones and unforgettable moments. From Anita's impressive record of 23 half marathons and 13 full marathons to Nupur's remarkable fourth-place finish in her first Delhi Half Marathon, their story is one of perseverance and triumph.

In 2022, they took their passion to the international stage by competing in the legendary Comrades Ultramarathon in South Africa.

"That one was special because we were celebrating the 100th year of the Comrades. In 2022, we became the only mother-daughter duo in the history of the Comrades to finish the Ultramarathon!" Nupur reminisced.

For context, the Comrades is a 90-kilometer marathon between the cities of Durban and Pietermaritzburg, and it is the world's largest and oldest ultramarathon race.

Their shared experiences have not only strengthened their bond but also taught them valuable life lessons.

"These marathons are something that brings our family together. But personally, participating in these marathons has taught me how to be humblein both victory and defeat. This sport has given me a lot of mental strength and endurance and has taught me patience as well," the duo agreed.

As they continue to inspire others with their incredible journey, Anita, beaming with maternal pride, offered some heartfelt advice to young people in India: "The achievements of both my daughters are a testament to their mental strength. This shows how important staying active is for a person's mental well-being. When you do that, you can see the results. Stay fit, stay healthy, and watch the changes in your lifeboth mentally and physically."

