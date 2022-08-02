Mother-son duo from TN playing for Hong Kong in Chess Olympiad

Chennai, Aug 2 It's not just the 30 Indian chess exponents who are playing in the ongoing 44th Chess Olympiad here. There are two more players of Indian origin hailing from Tamil Nadu but representing Hong Kong.

An Indian woman, K. Sigappi, and her son, K. Thanneermalai, are playing in the Olympiad for Hong Kong. Sigappi's husband PR Kannappan is the treasurer of the Hong Kong Chess Federation.

Born in Madurai, Sigappi learnt chess at a young age and was one of the toppers at the state and national level in the age-group tournaments.

"I was once Tamil Nadu champion in the Under-16 championship. I have also represented the Madurai Kamaraj University at the All India Inter University tournament. Our team won silver with Madras University winning the gold," Sigappi told .

"She was a strong player and used to be in the top-10 at the national level," Woman Grandmaster

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor