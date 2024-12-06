Mourinho fires back at Guardiola, says ‘I don't want to win by dealing with 150 lawsuits

New Delhi, Dec 6 Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho, who is well known for his exploits in England, has shot back at Pep Guardiola after the Spaniard stated he had won more titles than the Portuguese in a recent press conference.

After the loss against Liverpool, the Anfield crowd was chanting ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ towards the Manchester City manager to which he replied by showing the number six to the crowd, calling upon the number of titles he has won in the league.

The incident drew comparison from when Jose Mourinho did the same gesture while he was the Manchester United head coach, when asked about the comparison, Guardiola replied, "I hope that’s not the case for me. But in the end, we are similar in some ways. However, he won three Premier Leagues, and I’ve won six. So, it’s not quite the same, is it?"

'The Special One' certainly did not take that too well and stated that the allegations pending against the club has put an asterisk next to the titles won by Guardiola.

"Guardiola said something to me yesterday. He won six trophies and I won three, but I won fairly and cleanly. If I lost, I want to congratulate my opponent because he was better than me. I don't want to win by dealing with 150 lawsuits," said Jose Mourinho to MailSport.

The ongoing case against Manchester City is expected to reach its conclusion in January 2025 and can also see the club getting relegated. The alleged rule violations include failing to submit accurate financial data for nine respective seasons, withholding information about former manager Roberto Mancini's compensation during his four seasons at the team from 2009 to 2013, not cooperating with an investigation and handing over documents as required over five seasons from 2018-19 to 2022-23, and failing to disclose compensation information of former players, including Yaya Toure over the course of six seasons, from 2010 to 2015–16.

