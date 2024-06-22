Move to shift athletics to first week of Los Angeles 2028 Olympics approved

Lausanne, June 22 (IANA) World Athletics and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (LA28) announced a historic shift in the competition schedule. In an unprecedented move, athletics will now take place during the first week of the Olympic Games at the iconic LA Memorial Coliseum, which will make history as the first stadium to host events at three Olympic Games.

This change, aimed at optimising the venue master plan, promises to elevate the Olympic experience for athletes and viewers alike, as the world’s greatest track and field athletes give the Games their most electrifying start in history.

"We are excited to support this visionary timetable change for LA28," said Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics. "This change underscores our commitment to innovation in athletics and elevating the global profile of our athletes.

World Athletics and LA28 are confident that this schedule adjustment, which sees swimming events move to the second week, will unlock unparalleled opportunities for athletics in pre-Games promotion and Games-time viewership. The first-week scheduling positions athletics at the forefront of the Games, ensuring a strong start and sustained excitement throughout the event.

The historic marathon events will remain over the last weekend, with medals presented during the closing ceremony – a tradition that befits an event that has been part of the programme since the first modern Olympic Games in 1896.

The swap allows athletics, for the first time in memory, to benefit from the high level of interest and excitement provided by the opening ceremony. And not just any opening ceremony, but one crafted in the storytelling and creative capital of the world in Los Angeles.

"Over the past months, LA28 has worked closely with World Athletics, World Aquatics, the IOC, and OBS to assess the opportunities around this competition schedule swap,” said Janet Evans, Chief Athlete Officer of LA28.

“We believe the positive effects of this change will extend beyond the two sports involved, strengthening the LA28 Games as a whole and ultimately benefiting all sports in the LA28 sport programme."

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games will be held from 14-30 July 2028, featuring over 10,000 athletes from more than 200 nations competing in 35 sports currently in the LA28 sport programme. This marks the third time Los Angeles will host the Olympics, following the 1932 and 1984 Games.

