MP: Rain-soaked Indore gears up for Women’s World Cup opener as monsoon lingers

Indore, Sep 29 As Indore prepares to host its first Women’s World Cup Cricket match on October 1, the city remains under the spell of a lingering monsoon.

The Holkar Stadium, venue for the Australia vs New Zealand clash, has been covered in anticipation of continued rainfall, raising concerns about match-day conditions and pitch readiness.

“Thunderstorms and moderate rainfall are likely in Indore during the first week of October, but heavy rainfall is unlikely,” said Divya E. Surendran, Senior Meteorologist at the Bhopal Meteorological Department, speaking to IANS.

The rain that began on Sunday evening brought 3.2 mm of precipitation, pushing Indore’s seasonal rainfall past its average quota of 38 inches. With this, the city has already surpassed last year’s total of 35.5 inches, marking September as a particularly wet and welcome relief from the heat.

The cool breeze accompanying the showers has led to a noticeable drop in temperatures, with Sunday’s maximum recorded at 29.1°C - four degrees below normal - and the minimum at 23.4°C, three degrees above average.

Meteorologists attribute the current weather pattern to a system active in Andhra Pradesh that has now extended into the Malwa region. Light rain is expected to continue for the next three to four days, potentially affecting early matches.

The official monsoon season, which typically ends on September 30, is now expected to stretch beyond October 7, suggesting post-monsoon showers may continue into the first week of October.

Despite the weather challenges, excitement is building for the tournament. While the India vs Australia opener will take place in Guwahati on October 1, Indore’s Holkar Stadium will host five key fixtures, beginning with Australia vs New Zealand on the same day.

Other matches include New Zealand vs South Africa on October 6, India vs England on October 19, Australia vs England on October 22, and Australia vs South Africa on October 25. City officials and stadium staff are working around the clock to ensure the venue is match-ready, with pitch covers and drainage systems in place. Cricket fans remain hopeful that the rain will not dampen the spirit of the game or the performance of the players.

As Indore welcomes international teams and fans, the city’s weather - though unpredictable - adds a dramatic backdrop to what promises to be a thrilling start to the Women’s World Cup.

