Multan Test: Motie-Warrican power WI fightback vs Pak on spin-dominated Day 1

Multan, Jan 25 It was a topsy-turvy day of cricket in the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday as the visitors ended the day with a nine-run lead.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, West Indies were put under tremendous pressure by Pakistan. Wickets of Mikyle Louis (4) and Amir Jangoo (0) fell in consecutive overs. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (9) and Alick Athanaze (0) fell in the ninth and 10th over respectively with the former being Norman Ali's first dismissal of the day.

The left-arm spinner became the first-ever Pakistan spinner to attain a Test hat-trick and continued his exceptional form in the 11th over of the innings, Ali enticed Justin Greaves to lunge forward, but the turn and bounce deceived him, inducing a thick edge that was safely grasped by Babar Azam at gully.

Noman then trapped new batter Tevin Imlach in front of his pads as the wicketkeeper batter tried to pull a meditated sweep but instead got beaten on the length and was adjudged LBW. Next up, the 38-year-old beat Kevin Sinclair with the turn, catching a thick outside edge that flew straight in the palms of Babar Azam at gully as Ali rounded up his hat-trick.

However, Gudakesh Motie (55) saved the visitors from a seeming collapse and stitched partnerships of 49 and 68 with Kemar Roach (25) and Jomel Warrican (36 not out) for the final two wickets to take the side to 163.

Roach and Motie continued their heroics with the ball to send the Pakistan top-order into a tailspin with early wickets of Shan Masood (19), Muhammad Hurraira (9), and Babar Azam (1.). Saud Shakeel (32) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) certainly played their part in steadying the ship for the hosts before both fell to Warrican. Pakistan went into a tailspin from there on out as they were bundled out for 154 runs, despite being at 130/6 at the time of Rizwan’s dismissal. West Indies will hold a nine-run lead on the hosts when they come out to bat on Day 2 of the match on Sunday.

Brief scores:

West Indies 163 all out in 47.1 overs (Gudakesh Motie 55, Jomel Warrican 36 not out; Noman Ali 6-41) lead Pakistan 154 all out in 47 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 49, Saud Shakeel 32; Jomel Warrican 4-43, Gudakesh Motie 3-49) by 9 runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor