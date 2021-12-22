Mumba demolish Bengaluru Bulls 46-30 in first game of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

A dominant display by U Mumba to beat Bengaluru Bulls. Abhishek Singh the star of the match with 19 raid points.The match got off to an explosive start, as Pawan Sehrawat managed to pick a bonus but was promptly tackled down by Narendra. Ranjit’s excellent work helped the Bulls build a 4-1 lead, but their defence had no answer for Abhishek, who picked up point after point to help U Mumba inflict the game’s first All Out and give his side a comfortable lead.

Ranjit continued his stellar work on the night and managed two Super Raids that left U Mumba with just one player on the mat. But that player was Abhishek, whose four-point Super Raid flipped the momentum back in U Mumba’s favour. They finished the half strong and went into the break leading 24-17.U Mumba managed to inflict the game’s second All Out early in the second half and soon built a nine-point lead. The excellent raiding from both teams continued, especially from U Mumba, who gave up just one tackle point midway through the second half. Pro Kabaddi Season 8 kicked off in Bengaluru. The action returns to the mat after a gap of two years with the last year being devoid of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

