Mumbai City FC announce addition of Clifford Rayes Miranda and Denis Kavan to coaching staff

Mumbai, July 1 Mumbai City FC has announced the appointment of Clifford Rayes Miranda as Assistant Coach and Denis Kavan as Strength & Conditioning Coach. Both will join Head Coach Petr Kratky’s staff on a two-year contract.

Clifford is an AFC Pro Licence holder, having previously worked as an assistant coach with FC Goa, Odisha FC, and Mohun Bagan SG. During his tenure, Clifford has achieved significant success, including winning the ISL League Winners' Shield with FC Goa and Mohun Bagan SG. Additionally, he led Odisha FC to victory in the 2023 Super Cup. A former India national team footballer, he has also previously coached the Indian U-23 men's team.

"I am delighted to join Mumbai City FC and Petr Kratky’s coaching staff. This is a dynamic set of players and a top-quality team. The club has consistently raised the standards in Indian football, and together, I believe we can achieve great things. I am excited to contribute to the club’s ongoing success and help push the boundaries even further," said Clifford Rayes Miranda to the Mumbai City FC media team.

Meanwhile, Kavan, a fitness coach hailing from the Czech Republic, has previously worked with several clubs across Europe and Asia, including Jablonec (Czech Republic), FC Dinamo & Gaz Metan (Romania), Panevezys (Lithuania), FC Seoul & Hanyang University (South Korea), Pafos and Karmiotissa (Cyprus), Botev Plovdiv (Bulgaria), and most recently Sepsi OSK (Romania). This upcoming season will mark his foray into Indian football as he looks to help the players at the Club with his expertise.

"I am excited to join the Mumbai City FC family and am confident that we can accomplish great things together. I eagerly anticipate coming to India and beginning this wonderful new chapter with my new team," said Denis Kavan

“It will be exciting to work with Clifford and Denis in the upcoming seasons. Both are extremely talented in their own ways, and their presence in the setup will surely benefit the team. I hope we can push ourselves further this season at Mumbai City FC, and I am confident they will play significant roles in achieving that,” said Head Coach Peter Kratky.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor