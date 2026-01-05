Mumbai City FC part ways with Spanish defender Tiri

Mumbai, Jan 5 Mumbai City FC have parted ways with Spanish defender Tiri amid growing uncertainty over the kickoff of the Indian Super League (ISL).

"Mumbai City can confirm that the club and Spanish centre-back Tiri have mutually parted ways. A true professional on and off the pitch, Tiri’s journey with the Club has been marked by resilience, leadership, and unforgettable moments. From battling it out on the continental stage in the AFC Champions League to lifting the Indian Super League Cup in the 2023/24 season, his contributions will always hold a special place in our story. Thank you, Tiri, for wearing the badge with pride and giving everything for #AamchiCity. We wish you the very best in the next chapter of your career," Mumbai City FC posted on X.

Tiri, 34, signed with Mumbai City Football Club for a one-year extension in June 2025. The 2025-26 Indian Super League season would have been Tiri's tenth season--the most for a foreign player in the Indian Super League. He is only the second foreign national to have made 150 competitive appearances in the league.

Tiri's football journey began at Cadiz CF in the lower leagues of Spanish football and continued after joining Atletico Madrid's reserve team. He signed with Mumbai City for the 2023-24 season and has made 49 official appearances for them to date, and has previously played for Atletico de Kolkata, Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Earlier, City Football Group (CFG) divested its shareholding in Mumbai City FC, returning the Indian Super League (ISL) side to full control of its founding owners. The 2020-21 season saw the club make history by winning both the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup, becoming the first team to complete the double in a single season.

The club won a second Shield in the 2022-23 season, remaining unbeaten throughout the league's 18 matches, a first in the ISL. Mumbai City FC also became the first Indian club to win an AFC Champions League match, marking a landmark achievement for Indian football on the continental stage.

