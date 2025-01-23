Mumbai City FC sign Spanish attacker Jorge Ortiz

Mumbai, Jan 23 Mumbai City FC have signed Spanish attacker Jorge Ortiz. Hailing from Villacanas, Spain, Ortiz joins the Islanders through the 2025-2026 season and will look to bring his experience and quality to the squad, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Thursday.

A product of Getafe CF's youth system, Ortiz has built an impressive career in Spain, including a spell with Atletico Madrid B. In 2022, he joined Shenzhen Peng City (Mumbai City FC’s sister club) where he played in China League One from 2022–2023 and participated in the Chinese Super League in 2024, registering a total of 15 goals and 11 assists in 56 matches. Ortiz also brings experience at the AFC level, featuring prominently and scoring in the 2021 AFC Champions League.

"I'm excited to be back in the Indian Super League, to join an exciting club like Mumbai City FC and continue my journey within City Football Group. Both the Club and the Group set very high standards. The atmosphere that the city of Mumbai and Mumbai City FC share is unmatched, and I’m looking forward to getting started with my new teammates, and the fans, and contributing to their success," Ortiz said in a statement.

Ortiz’s time in the ISL saw 36 appearances studded with 14 goals and 8 assists. His signing, which comes at a crucial juncture of the current ISL season, will fortify the Islanders side.

Ortiz, known for his attacking mindset and versatility, will look to fit smoothly into Kratky’s squad, play a key role, and fill important gaps. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to influence games, making him a valuable addition to the Islanders. With this signing, the Islanders look to finish this season strong.

Head coach Petr Kratky said, "We’re thrilled to welcome Ortiz to Mumbai City FC. He’s an attacker with proven ability in the ISL and has experience playing at a high level. We always strive to get better and find ways to improve our performance on the field. In that sense, Ortiz will strengthen our squad this season. We are excited with his addition and hope to achieve success for the remainder of the season.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor