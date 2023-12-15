Mumbai Khiladis gear up for Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 15 : Mumbai Khiladis have started their preparation for Season 2 of the Ultimate Kho Kho with a training camp at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The 26-member squad, under the guidance of coach Vikas Suryavanshi, has entered an intensive training camp, fine-tuning their skills and strategies ahead of the highly anticipated season, set to kick off on December 24, a release said.

The team will have high hopes riding on their back after a successful draft where they not only focused on giving opportunities to promising youngsters but also added and retained a few top performers from the previous edition.

"Our athletes have been training rigorously, and we are confident that they will bring their A-game to the league. The support from our fans is invaluable, and we look forward to an exciting season ahead," said Mumbai Khiladis' owner Punit Balan, according to the release.

It said Mumbai Khiladis have undertaken various measures to better the overall growth of the players. The team travels with a strength and conditioning coach who keeps a keen eye on players' fitness, along with a team of Physios who ensure that the players recover well. The players are also involved in other recreational sporting activities like swimming and badminton. A psychologist also accompanies the team to focus on the players' mental well-being.

A 10-day camp commenced on December 10 and will run until December 20 before the players get ready to face Telugu Yoddhas in their opening fixture on December 24.

"We have selected some of the best players from all over India, but Kho Kho is a team game and it is important to create a sense of team bonding. We are working on bridging the gap between senior and junior players so that they feel comfortable when they step on the mat. With this training camp, we are looking to work on team combinations and lift the overall fitness level of our players which will be a crucial factor going ahead in the tournament," commented coach Vikas Suryavanshi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor