Mumbai Pickle Power take on Pune United in World Pickleball League curtain-raiser

Mumbai, Jan 23 Mumbai Pickle Power will take on Maharashtra rivals Pune United in the opening match of the World Pickleball League (WPBL) at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) on Friday, kick-starting the India leg of the mega event that will have a total of 15 ties comprising five matches each.

Coached by the 25-year-old Sam Basford, who is the youngest tactician in the competition, the Mumbai team is gearing up for an exciting challenge as the tournament kicks off with a derby against the neighbouring Pune side. With a roster boasting a fine blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned campaigners, the home side will want to get their season up and running immediately.

Their charge will be spearheaded by Indian pickleball captain, Mayur Patil, and complemented by Brandon Lane, along with Glauka Lane. The South Korean duo of Mihae Kwon and Kim Eung Gwon will add flair and firepower to the lineup, whereas the Polish Bartosz Karbownik will focus on cracking a maiden performance in the competition. Sabrina Dominguez and Katie Morris complete the power-packed squad that has its eyes set on gaining early momentum in the event.

Matches will be coming thick and fast for Mumbai Pickle Power, as post the Pune face-off, they will have to regroup and recharge for their next fixture against the Dilli Dilwale on the second day of the event on Saturday. In that context, it is crucial that they get off with a winning start and set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

The WPBL will follow a round-robin format, with each team facing each other once before the semifinals. There are a total of 15 ties scheduled, each of them comprising five games, including men's singles, women's singles, doubles in each category, and mixed doubles. The composition of the Mumbai Pickle Power squad presents a well-rounded look, with underlying strengths across categories.

“It promises to be a tough challenge since we have five great teams in the tournament, with great players in each one of them. The first match is against Pune, which is a state rivalry and that’s a great way to kick off the season. It’s our home town, our home city, and I’m super excited to see how we go on from here,” coach Basford remarked before the match.

As the sole local star in the setup, Mayur Patil is expected to be at the forefront of the endeavours of Mumbai Pickle Power. His decorated cabinet of 15 gold, eight silver, and five bronze medals across domestic and international competitions make him a force to reckon with in the court. He will be further buoyed by coming into this competition on the back of a tremendous 2024 season, where he recorded an 84% win rate across 260 encounters.

