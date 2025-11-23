Mumbai Smashers go big at IPBL 2025 Draft, secure World No. 3 Quang Duong and top Indian stars

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 : The Mumbai Smashers made one of the strongest opening statements at the Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) 2025 Draft, securing World No. 3 Quang Duong as their marquee signing alongside top Indian talents Ammol Ramchandani and Pearl Amalsadiwala. Backed by Nazara Technologies, the franchise has built a fast, aggressive, Mumbai-styled roster under the guidance of former Indian tennis player and local favourite Rohan Gajjar.

The inaugural Indian Pickleball League, launched by The Times Group and recognised as India's only national pickleball league sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), will take place from December 1 to 7 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi, as per a press release from IPBL.

Leading the Smashers' lineup is World No. 3 Quang Duong, whose explosive athleticism, crisp hands and dominant mid-court play provide the team with a world-class edge. His proven consistency against top international opposition instantly raises Mumbai's competitive ceiling.

Adding further international strength, American pro Allison Harris brings tactical intelligence, clean technique and composed decision-making across formats. Her disciplined patterns and reliability in long exchanges make her a valuable leader within the squad. Meanwhile, Matthew Nola adds strong international pedigree to the Mumbai Smashers as General Manager. A key driver of pickleball's growth in Southeast Asia and the founder of Lunar Pickleball, he pairs high-performance expertise with proven grassroots impact.

His work developing young talent and building community programmes adds a clear global edge to Mumbai's leadership group.

On the domestic front, Ammol Ramchandani anchors the men's lineup with a polished all-court game, strong defensive instincts and tactical maturity. In the women's draw, Pearl Amalsadiwala offers sharp anticipation and an assertive transition game, complementing her rising stature on the national circuit.

"The Mumbai Smashers have always believed in backing smart, fearless talent. Our picks reflect a balance of experience and aggressionqualities we believe will help us set the tone in Season One," said Nitish Mittersain, Owner, Mumbai Smashers.

Among the Rising Stars, the Smashers have invested in youthful energy through Rishi Reddy and Sindoor Mittal. Reddy's quick reactions and fearless shot-making add freshness and pace, while Sindoor's athleticism, composure and steady improvement mark her as one of the most exciting young prospects in the league. Together, they form a dynamic next-generation core as Mumbai steps into Season 1.

The 2025 Players' Draft featured 53 athletes, with 36 leading players selected across three competitive groupsthe Super Stars Pro International pool, the Super Stars Pro Indian pool and the Rising Stars category, which highlighted more than twenty of India's most promising young talents.

Competing for top honours, the six franchises, Mumbai Smashers, Hyderabad Royals, Chennai Super Warriors, Capital Warriors Gurgaon, Bengaluru Blasters and Lucknow Leopards are all set to eye the inaugural title, each bringing its own identity, style and competitive edge to the court.

Mumbai Smashers Squad: Quang Duong (Superstar Male International), Allison Harris (Superstar Female International), Ammol Ramchandani (Superstar Male Indian), Pearl Amalsadiwala (Superstar Female Indian), Rishi Reddy (Rising Star Male), Sindoor Mittal (Rising Star Female).

