Mumbai X Calibers co-owners explain what distinguishes them in Shooting League of India

New Delhi, Jan 6 In Indian sports, franchise ownership typically stays within boardrooms. However, Mumbai X Calibers, set to join the upcoming Shooting League of India (SLI), stands out. Notably, all three owners of the Mumbai franchise are active shooters.

Ronak Pandit, who won gold at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in the men’s 25m standard pistol (pairs), is presently competing at the 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) in Delhi with his co-owner Zahir Hawa.

Alongside fellow Indian shooter Faiyaz Virani, their combined roles as active athletes and franchise owners represent an extraordinary development in Indian professional sports. They believe this dual identity could be Mumbai X Calibers’ greatest strength.

Zahir Hawa, with over 25 years of experience in shooting, found investing in the league to be an almost instinctive decision. “The moment I heard about the league, I wanted to be a part of it. I love shooting and had to be involved with it,” he said. “This is the best way to give back and stay connected with the sport, even at this stage of my life.”

Meanwhile, Pandit sees ownership from a similar perspective, but with a clear long-term plan in place. “The league is not just about those two weeks of competition,” he explained. “It is about making the sport more accessible and widening the talent pool so that it is the shooters who benefit in the long run.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai X Calibers’ vision extends beyond just building a competitive team. The owners want the franchise to embody the spirit of the city it stands for. “A team has to mirror its city’s personality,” Zahir Hawa said. “That is how people relate to it. Mumbai has a certain spirit and ambition, and we want that to come through in how this franchise is built.”

Pandit reinforced that idea, noting that regional identity and connection matter as much as results. “Fans follow teams because they resonate with the city, the language, the colours and the values. We have kept Mumbai’s culture and vibe at the centre of our identity.”

Revealing the thought behind the name, he added, “X Calibers was suggested by Zahir Hawa’s daughter. Excalibur is the legendary sword, and calibers is a shooting term, referring to the calibre of ammunition. We liked how the two ideas came together, and that is how the name Mumbai X Calibers was born.”

Being active competitors provides the Mumbai co-owners with an insider’s perspective on the sport that few other franchises can rival. They experience pressure and the realities of top-level competition firsthand—not just as spectators, but as active participants, giving them a competitive edge.

“Because we are still playing, we know the sport, how formats work and how athletes respond in different situations,” Zahir Hawa noted, while also acknowledging that experience can sometimes offer an added advantage. “There are pros and cons, but yes, it gives us a bit of an edge.”

Ultimately, Mumbai X Calibers' main goal is development. Both owners emphasised that the league should broaden opportunities in a sport where traditional pathways have been limited. “This team is not just about winning matches or entertainment. It is about uplifting the sport, supporting athletes beyond the league, and helping create shooters who can realistically dream of representing India at major events in the future.”

