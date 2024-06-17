Murray predicts Dapper to 'top world rankings' after maiden ATP title

New Delhi, June 17 Former world no.1 Brit Andy Murray spoke highly on Jack Dappers' potential after his madien ATP title win in Stuttgart and believes he could go 'right to the top of the world rankings'.

Following Dapper’s maiden ATP title win at the Stuttgart Open on Sunday, the 22-year old moved up to World Ranking of 31, making him the British no. 1.

"Jack, I think, has bigger goals to aspire to than being British number one. In my opinion, he can get right up to the top of the game, right to the top of the world rankings. He genuinely loves the sport. He is really into it, he works really hard and I think grass is a brilliant surface for him. I think he'll do really well over the years on the surface," said Murray to BBC.

Draper's first title win came after beating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in the finals.

The Brit will be competing against Mariano Navone of Argentina at Queen's Club Championship on Tuesday. Should Draper go past his first-round match, he will square off against Carlos Alcaraz if the defending Wimbledon champion and current world number two also progresses to the next round.

"It’s amazing for him to win his first tournament and obviously I'm delighted for him. This year has been tricky for him and it could have looked a whole lot different as well, a lot more positive than it has been, because he's lost a number of extremely close matches.

"You change a couple of those results and all of a sudden he's up easily in the top 20 in the world. In my eyes, he's definitely playing good enough to be right up there," concluded the two-time Wimbledon winner.

