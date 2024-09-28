Musheer Khan reportedly sustains injury in car accident, to miss Mumbai's Irani Cup match

New Delhi, Sep 28 Mumbai batter Musheer Khan has reportedly sustained an injury in a car accident while travelling from Azamgarh to Lucknow and will miss Mumbai's Irani Cup match against the Rest of India.

However, the severity of the injury is yet to be ascertained. The 19-year-old, brother of India batter Sarfaraz Khan, was set to join his teammates in Lucknow for the Irani Cup clash, scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow from October 1.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Cricket Association has not announced any replacement for the batter yet.

It is likely that Musheer will also miss the initial rounds of Mumbai’s 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season which begins on October 11.

Musheer last played in the Duleep Trophy for India B, making his tournament debut against India A in Bengaluru earlier this month. He smashed 181 on his debut knock but failed to add major runs under his belt in the remainder of the tournament.

Musheer, one of India’s breakout stars from the 2024 Under-19 World Cup, made a strong return to the Ranji Trophy in February. In his first game for Mumbai after nearly two years, he notched up his maiden First-Class double century and later shined in the Ranji final against Vidarbha with a second-innings century, helping Mumbai secure a record-extending 42nd Ranji title.

Musheer has amassed 716 runs in nine First-Class matches, averaging over 50, with three centuries and a half-century to his name.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias.

