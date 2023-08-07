Musk reveals his ‘fighting style’ ahead of rumoured fight with Zuckerberg

Michigan [US], August 7 : While the possibility of a cage fight between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the boss of X app (previously known as Twitter) Elon Musk has been doing the headlines for some time now, the latter has revealed his preferred “fighting style.”

The Tesla CEO in a recent tweet posted that he prefers to fight in the commercial. wrestling style WWE. Musk said this while retweeting a video of the 36th annual Summer Slam held in the Ford Field Stadium in Detroit, Michigan and shared by the official Twitter handle of the WWE.

The main event of the night was between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. After watching the fight, Musk he said, ''Am going with WWE as my fighting style.''

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1688396475464642560?t=H_3JZtydhBXVlSllAYncWg&s=08

In a previous tweet Musk said that the that the Zuck vs. Musk fight will be livestreamed on the X app and the proceeds of the match will go to charity for US Army veterans.

Musk also wrote in another tweet that, “I am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”

Last month, Musk challenged the CEO of Meta and asked him for a “Cage fight.”

Musk tweeted, “I have a proposal for Mr. Zuckerberg… Winner of our fight gets ownership of other persons social media platform for 24 HOURS. You win, you get Twitter. I win, I get Meta. Let me know. Best, Elon “your wife drives a Tesla” Musk."

To which Zuckerberg responded, “send me the location."

The tension between the two escalated notably since the introduction of the Threads app in July, when Meta owner marked his return to the social media platform Twitter after 11 years.

Taking to Twitter, Zuckerberg posted a meme, which showcased a man dressed as the superhero, Spiderman pointing at another dressed in the same costume. The meme did not have any captions.

This post of Zuckerberg came in a few hours after his company Meta unveiled 'Threads' a new app designed to directly compete with Elon Musk's Twitter.

Several assumed that he mocked Musk through this meme, pointing toward Meta's new app 'Threads'.

Soon after Zuckerberg shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with their hilarious reactions.

