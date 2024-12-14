Muthappa, Mishra clash in 123rd All India Amateur Golf Final

Chandigarh, Dec 14 Varun Muthappa of Karnataka will take on Anshul Mishra in the final of the IGU 123rd All-India Amateur Golf Championship of India held in the Chandigarh Golf Club. The two young stars qualified for the championship laden with history by winning close matches.

Muthappa beat Ayaan Gupta on the 19th hole after both players were level at the end of 18 holes. In the other semifinal, Anshul Mishra beat Anant Ahlawat on the 18th hole. Muthappa was the eighth seed while Mishra was the 15th seed and now they will battle it out in the 36-hole final.

In the semis, Muthappa was 1-up over Gupta after three and nine, they were all square after thirteenth. Muthappa was again 1-over Gupta after fifteen but had an all-square after the eighteenth. Finally, Muthappa won over Gupta on the 19th hole.

In the other semifinal, Mishra and Ahlawat saw Mishra go 1 over Ahlawat. While they were at an all-square after eight and twelve, Ahlawat put up a tough competition, putting up 1-up over Mishra after thirteen. After having an all-square after the 16th hole, Mishra won over Ahlawat on the 18th hole.

A total number of 32 players came through the stroke play event for the match play segment. After the first round, it came down to 16 players in the pre-quarterfinals of the prestigious event.

Results of the pre-quarterfinals:

32-Arjun Singh Bhatia beat 17-Sukhman Singh 4 & 3;

8-Varun Muthappa beat 24-Akshath Sharma 3 & 2;

4-Ayaan Gupta beat 13-Sagar Uppal 3 & 2;

5-Aaditya Gupta beat 12-Umed 4 & 3

2-Jaibir Singh Kang lost to 15-Anshul Mishra vs 2 UP;

7-Tushar Pannu 21 beat 23-Rakshit Dahiya on the 21st hole;

3-Jujhar Singh lost to 14-Anant S Ahlawat vs 3 & 2;

27-Ritesh beat 11-Deepak Yadav 3 & 2

Results of the quarterfinals:

32-Arjun Singh Bhatia lost to 8-Varun Muthappa 1-up;

4-Ayaan Gupta 20 beat 5-Aaditya Gupta 20th;

15-Anshul Mishra beat 7-Tushar Pannu 19th;

14-Anant S Ahlawat beat 27-Ritesh 6 & 5

Results of the semifinals:

8-Varun Muthappa beat 4-Ayaan Gupta 19th hole;

15-Anshul Mishra beat 14-Anant S Ahlawat 1-up

