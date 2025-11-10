Muzarabani misses out as Zimbabwe name squad for T20I tri-series in Pakistan

Harare, Nov 10 Seamer Blessing Muzarabani has been ruled out due to injury as Zimbabwe named their squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series in Pakistan, starting on November 17.

The tri-series, also featuring Sri Lanka, is a crucial platform for Zimbabwe’s build-up to next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, for which the side qualified for the first time since the 2022 edition of the mega event via the African qualifiers.

The only change from the Zimbabwe squad that recently faced Afghanistan at home is that fast bowling spearhead Muzarabani misses out due to a back injury. Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have said Newman Nyamhuri comes into the squad for the tri-series as his replacement.

Led by captain, veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe will open their campaign against hosts Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 17, before facing Sri Lanka at the same venue on November 19.

Zimbabwe will then travel to Lahore for their remaining round-robin fixtures – meeting Pakistan again on November 23 and followed by facing Sri Lanka on November 25 at the Gaddafi Stadium. The top two teams on the points table will contest the final on November 29 in Lahore.

Zimbabwe had taken Afghanistan’s place as the third team in the tri-series after the latter withdrew due to cross-border tensions with Pakistan.

Zimbabwe squad for tri-series: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, and Brendan Taylor

T20I Tri-Series schedule

November 17 – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

November 19 – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

November 22 – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 23 – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 25 – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 27 – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 29 – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

