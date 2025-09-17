"My aim is to perform the best I can": Jaismine Lamboria returns after World Boxing gold

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], September 17 : Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria received a warm welcome as she arrived at her residence after clinching the gold medal at the World Boxing Championship 2025, held in Liverpool.

"The World Championship that was organised in Liverpool, UK, from 4-14 September was the first edition of the World Boxing Championship since the is a new federation. I had a total of five fights there. I gained very good experience, and all the fights were great. My final competition was with a player from Poland who was a silver medalist of the Paris Olympics. Everyone was very happy, and they cheered me up," she said.

Reflecting on her journey, the 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist shared how confidence and support played a key role in her progress.

"I started boxing in 2015-16. In 2022, I got a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games. I also focused on my confidence and mental health. The Indian Army has supported me a lot since 2022. I was fully supported and trusted by my family. My coaches are from my family only," she added.

Jaismine further said she would resume training soon.

"I will stay here (at her residence) for 10 to 15 days, and then my camp will start in the first week of October, so I will return to the camp. My aim is to perform the best I can," she stated.

Meanwhile, fellow Indian boxer Pooja Rani also made the country proud by winning a bronze medal at the same tournament.

"Our World Boxing Championship was from 4-14 September, I won a bronze medal in it, the competition was very good. I'm very happy to have won. The World Cup final is going to be in November, now we will prepare for that," she said.

