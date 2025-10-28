"MY Bharat has become heartbeat of young India": Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], October 28 : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) had achieved a significant milestone under its flagship youth engagement initiative, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), with the platform surpassing two crore registrations, said the official release.

This landmark reflects the growing enthusiasm and participation of India's youth in the nation's collective journey towards a Viksit Bharat 2047.

Launched on 31st October 2023 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Unity Day, MY Bharat has rapidly evolved into one of India's largest youth-centric digital ecosystems.

Designed as a technology-driven, one-stop solution for youth aged 15-29 years, the platform connects young citizens from both rural and urban India, empowering them to learn, serve, and lead through diverse opportunities in nation-building.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Crossing 2 crore registrations is a proud moment for the nation. It reflects the enthusiasm, energy, and determination of India's youth to take part in nation-building. MY Bharat has become the heartbeat of young India, where enthusiasm meets opportunity and service meets purpose."

Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, said, "MY Bharat is helping our youth turn aspiration into action. Every new registration represents a young Indian stepping forward to build a stronger, confident, and self-reliant nation."

Since its inception, MY Bharat has emerged as a vibrant ecosystem of youth participation. Initiatives such as Volunteer for Bharat and the Experiential Learning Programme (ELP) have enabled young people to contribute meaningfully to their communities while building leadership and employability skills.

The platform's innovative features, including the Public Profile and CV Builder, empower youth to showcase achievements, connect with peers, and explore new growth opportunities. The recently introduced Quiz and Essay Modules have further enhanced engagement by enabling knowledge-based and creative activities hosted by partner organisations.

MY Bharat has also become a hub for national youth programmes such as the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect, Viksit Bharat Padyatra, and Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat, all of which have witnessed enthusiastic participation from lakhs of young Indians.

With over 14.5 lakh volunteering opportunities created, MY Bharat connects a vast network of 16,000+ youth club members and 60,000+ institutional partners, including government departments, educational institutions, and NGOs etc. Collaborations with major organisations such as Reliance and other corporate partners have helped in creating impactful programmes and bootcamps that channel youth energy into civic and community action.

As a phygital (physical + digital) platform, MY Bharat bridges online engagement with on-ground impact. It continues to expand with more universities, colleges, and development partners joining hands to offer structured programmes that foster civic awareness, practical learning, and leadership development.

Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MY Bharat continues to grow as a dynamic movement uniting, empowering, and serving the Amrit Peedhi in their mission to build an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat by 2047.

With continuous innovation, collaboration, and youth-led action, MY Bharat stands as a beacon of Seva Bhaav (Service) and Kartavya Bodh (Sense of Duty) empowering India's youth to be the architects of the nation's future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor