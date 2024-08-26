'My heart is full': Shaheen Afridi on birth of his son Aliyaar

New Delhi, Aug 26 Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said his heart is full and he will forever be thankful to his wife Ansha Afridi after the couple welcomed their first child - Aliyaar.

Taking to social media, Shaheen, expressed his gratitude to his supporters for extending their wishes on the addition of a new member to his family.

"This moment changes everything! My heart is full and my life just got a whole lot better. 24/08/2024 will always be special to us. Welcome to the world my son, Aliyaar Afridi. I will forever be thankful to my wife for all the pain and suffering she had to endure. She is literally the support system of our little family. I am grateful for all the lovely wishes and prayers coming our way. Remember my little family in your prayers," Shaheen wrote in the post.

Shaheen, who is part of the Pakistan squad for the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh, joined his family in Karachi on Sunday after the hosts endured a 10-wicket heavy defeat in Rawalpindi.

The pace spearhead was part of the playing 11 that failed to keep their winless Test record against Bangladesh. As per Pakistan media reports, the pacer will rejoin the squad before the start of the second Test in Rawalpindi on August 30.

Shaheen engaged to Ansha, the second-eldest daughter of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, in 2021. Their nikah was held in a private ceremony in February last year, followed by a week of wedding celebrations and Ansha's rukhsati in September 2023.

